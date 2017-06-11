Nowadays, actor Chris Evans is one of the most recognisable faces in the entertainment industry. For years now he's starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as 'First Avenger' Captain America, bringing his unique style of acting to the MCU and making a big name for himself.

Chris Evans was cautious about signing on for so many movie instalments

Of course, Captain America wasn't the first superhero the actor would be able to play, having already taken on the challenge of becoming Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in the 2005 and 2007 movies 'Fantastic Four' and 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'. Unfortunately for fans, that franchise fizzled out, but it didn't mean that Evans would have to stop fighting supernatural and otherworldly crime on the big screen, thanks to Marvel Studios taking a punt on the actor to bring one of their most iconic superheroes to life.

Now, Chris has opened up about being offered the role of a lifetime and his worries when accepting and signing such an extensive contract.

He's appeared in a multitude of MCU movies to-date

"One of my biggest fears was that the movies were going to be good," the actor explained in a chat with the Telegraph. "Because if things worked out, I'd have to do all six of them. And at the time, that was the most terrifying aspect of it. That it was going to be so dominating, all-encompassing."

Those concerns would prove to be quite apt, as Evans has now been kept within the Avengers franchise for some time. He kicked off his stint as Captain America in 'The First Avenger' back in 2011 and has to-date then gone on to star in 'Avengers Assemble', 'Thor: The Dark World', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Ant-Man' and 'Captain America: Civil War', with a place in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' also taken.

The past few months have seen a lot of speculation as to whether or not Evans would be sticking with the MCU for the foreseeable future, or if he'd be stepping out of the action once his current contract was up. Extending it for at least one more film lately, talk will now of course turn to whether or not his contract will be extended once more, or if he'll truly be bowing out as one of America's finest heroes.

We'll keep you up-to-date on all the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news as we get it.