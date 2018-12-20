‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may have only just finished for another year, but it seems we know at least one of the contestants for 2019 already, with Chris Evans claiming that he’s already set to participate next year.

The 52 year old presenter and radio host appeared on ‘The One Show’ on Wednesday night (December 19th), and when asked by Alex Jones to confirm or deny recent rumours that he’s set to take part in 2019, Evans replied: “Well, I have said yes, I have said yes.”

Although he’s not officially signed up for it yet, he confirmed that he had met with the commissioning editor of ‘Strictly’ for a cup of tea, and was warned, “it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be”.

Evans added: “I think what’s funny about it, everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No. Announce now: we’re doing it.”

Speaking about his motivation, the outgoing BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host said he agreed “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”. When Jones offered to go with her, Evans joked: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I'll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans is set to leave his BBC Radio 2 breakfast slot after his final show on December 24th, returning to Virgin Radio almost 20 years after he departed the commercial radio show. He’s being replaced by Zoe Ball, who will try to turn round the breakfast slot’s lowest ratings since 2012.

When he comes back on January 21st, his new show will be the first commercial radio breakfast show to run without conventional advert breaks. Instead, it will be sponsored by Sky, and the deal means he will promote Sky's programmes during his slot.

“So we'll go to Formula 1 venues with listeners. We'll go to the set of Game of Thrones, and we'll fill it with that kind of content,” he explained. “So many people advertise everywhere. You turn your phone on and there's an advert.”

