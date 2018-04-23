With just a few days to go until 'Avengers: Infinity War' hits the big screen, the cast and crew have been opening up a little more about what to expect. We know hundreds of characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming together for the first time, all fighting against one common enemy in Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Could Captain America throw away old routine in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

There will be fatalities and tragedies along the way, and fans are expecting one of the most shocking stories to come from the MCU to-date. Not even the main cast members are safe, with everybody's life on the line. We imagine some jaws will be left on the floor when all is said and done, ahead of the phase-ending currently untitled fourth 'Avengers' movie.

One of those main characters is Captain America, played by Chris Evans. We've seen a lot from the hero in recent years, but this will undoubtedly be his biggest challenge to-date. In fact, in order to ensure success, it looks like we'll be seeing Capt unleash a side of his personality he never even knew he had; a necessary thing if Thanos is to be defeated.

Speaking with USA Today, Evans teased: "He’s such a monastic character and he has such a quotidian approach to his existence. I imagine when he wakes up in the morning, there is a routine. Part of that is in his nature, part of that is just to keep his sanity, and that all kind of goes out the window a little bit after (2016’s Captain America: Civil War). You see a guy who doesn’t stop caring but just puts down some of that obligation."

He added: "I don’t think it’s in his nature to be too much of a loose cannon, but there’s a lack of formality. He’s checked all that at the door and he’s gone inside himself for a little while, and as a result, he’s a little irreverent and maybe even a little dangerous."

The "dangerous" side of Capt is something we're yet to see. In the past, his approach has always been quite methodical, no matter what he's tackling. In bringing out a new trait of his personality, he's opening himself up to criticism, and potential danger. This isn't something he's used to controlling, so there's every chance the "dangerous" personality for Capt will be one that turns around and bites him in the butt. We can't wait to see it all go down.

More: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Confirm Thanos Is Stronger Than Hulk

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.