Chris Evans has shown the world just what kind of actor he is after seeing a video of a young boy who is the victim of bullying, inviting the teen to go to the Los Angeles premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War' next year along with his mother.

Chris Evans as Captain America

Speaking in the original video that his mother posted to social media, young Keaton Jones said through tears: "Why do they bully? What's the point of it? People that are different don't need to be criticised about it. It's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, don't let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. It's hard. But, it'll probably get better one day." The youngster then turns away from the camera and the footage ends.

Evans saw the video and replied: "Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"

The move is just one of many made by celebrities in the spotlight, with Keaton now the recipient of countless invitations to premieres, concerts, events and more. It's fair to say that while the bullies may have brought him to tears during the filming of the video, Keaton will be capitalising on their nastiness and be taking part in some truly life-changing things.

Evans is somebody who's been taking to social media a lot more as of late, getting involved in political and social movements by sharing his personal views and now, showing that he's every part a hero in his real life as well as playing one on the big screen.

We wish Keaton all the best in the run up to Christmas and hope he has a fantastic time, knowing now that he has the world on his side and that things truly will get better.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set for release across the UK on April 27, 2018.