Chris Evans has enjoyed the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time now. Working alongside some of the biggest names in the business, he's worked his way into the hearts of longtime comic book readers, and those new to the 'Avengers' franchise and various other Marvel Comics big screen properties.

Chris Evans as Captain America

Though his current contract may be close to expiring, he's kept his cards close to his chest as to exactly what the future holds for him in that universe. He's likely awaiting to get the nod for a new contract from the head honchos behind the various Marvel movies, or to be cut out if they've got plans to introduce a new face to take on the role of Captain America in the future.

In the history of the 'Captain America' comic books, the character is one that's changed on multiple occasions, so seeing Evans leave the position wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world. It would however leave a bitter taste in some of his biggest fan's mouths.

For now though he's not looking too far into the distant future. That is, apart from whether or not there may ever be a solo Black Widow movie, focusing on the character brought to the big screen by Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson has taken on the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Speaking to ELLE, the actor was asked why there hasn't yet been a solo movie for the female hero.

"That's a good question," he said. "It would really just clean up, wouldn't it? Scarlett [Johansson] is so good at everything she does. She's played such a crucial part in the other films. She always makes her presence so felt - even when there are 50 different superheroes running around onscreen. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens at some point in the future. I'm sure Scarlett would be open to it."

A 'Black Widow' movie is something fans have been demanding for some time now. Despite that, nothing concrete has been confirmed, with Marvel seemingly cautious about giving such a movie the green light.

In the future we'd love to see Black Widow gain her own film, but it's something that has to be done right. She has a wealth of material to draw upon, so all the foundations are in place for something that could be very special. Now it's just got to be made a reality.