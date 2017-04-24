Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans is taking a break from saving the world as Captain America to be the next massive name to read a bedtime story for children’s channel CBeebies, it has been confirmed.

As such, the Hollywood pin-up is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow actor Tom Hardy, after the British star was a massive hit with parents watching with their children over the last few months, after he read stories on New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Chris Evans will be the latest big-name star to follow in Tom Hardy's footsteps

Speaking in a statement on Monday (April 24th), 35 year old Evans said that he was “honoured” to be the next big-name guest on what he called “such a special show”.

“I hope families have as much fun watching as I had reading,” he added.

Appropriately, Evans will be reading ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’, a book by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban that shows children how to cope when they feel overwhelmed by their feelings or by situations – and how they can channel those emotions like superheroes.

More: Chris Evans wouldn’t be surprised if Scarlett Johansson got a solo ‘Black Widow’ movie for Marvel

Other major stars to have been tempted into reading the bedtime stories on British kids’ channel CBeebies have been actor James McAvoy, former ‘Doctor Who’ star David Tennant and ‘Homeland’ star Damien Lewis.

However, it was ‘Taboo’ star Hardy’s appearances that caused the most significant stir, with many mummies with small kids taking to social media to praise the episodes. Particularly for the calming qualities of his voice, but also not to mention his physique…

“Let's just be honest.... (because we're all thinking it, right?)...he should definitely just become a permanent fixture on the reading of the bedtime story. Very happy single mammy here!” one such smitten fan wrote.

The episode to feature Evans will be broadcast on May 10th at 6:50pm.

More: Chris Evans feels “rage” over Donald Trump’s presidency