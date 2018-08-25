You might have to put a couple of these on record if you want to watch all five, but here are some fantastic movies on across the Bank Holiday this August that you should definitely be checking out! From superheroes to fantasy lands, we delve into exactly what we'll be watching on the box over the next few days...

1. Captain America: The First Avenger - 7.35pm on Channel 4, Saturday August 25

The first time we saw Chris Evans suit up as Captain America was in this compelling flick, which really saw the Marvel Comics character come to life. This is his origins story, which sees him go from a weedy soldier to an unbeatable warrior, and somebody the world can fall in love with.

2. The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King - 8pm on ITV, Saturday August 25

The trilogy comes to its conclusion here, as the fight for the One Ring reaches its climax. There are plenty of twists and turns to enjoy, as we watch some of the world's biggest stars - including Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood - give the performances of their lifetime.

3. Pain & Gain - 10pm on Channel 4, Saturday August 25

If you're looking for some laughs, look no further. Three of Hollywood's biggest stars - Anthony Mackie, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mark Wahlberg - come together for a crime flick that's more dark comedy than out-and-out knees-up belly-laugher.

4. World War Z - 9pm on Channel 4, Sunday August 26

Directed by Marc Forster, this apocalyptic action horror flick is based on the novel of the same name, and stars Brad Pitt in the leading role of former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane. A unique take on the zombie genre, this one never lets up from its opening moments. There's a reason it made over half a billion in the worldwide box office!

5. The Bodyguard - 10pm on Channel 5, Sunday August 26

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner star in one of the world's most beloved movies, as a bodyguard is hired to protect a young songstress with a stalker. With some brilliant twists that will make first-time viewers' jaws drop to the floor, this is a must-see for anybody who's been living under a rock for the past few decades! Enjoy some of Whitney's finest hits, and a tragic love story that never got the end we all so dearly wanted.