Chris Cornell will appear posthumously on an upcoming Johnny Cash tribute album.

The Soundgarden singer - who tragically took his own life in May last year at the age of 52 - contributed to the 'Forever Now' collection, which has seen a host of artists adapt the late icon's unseen poetry and other writings by setting them to new, original music.

In an announcement for the album - which will be released on April 6 - it's said the LP will consist ''of songs created from Johnny Cash's unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music by an astounding array of contemporary artists''.

Cornell adapted the Man in Black's unused lyrics to create 'You Never Knew My Mind', after Cash covered Soundgarden's 'Rusty Cave' - which was featured on the legend's 'Unearthed' box set in 2003.

The likes of Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson have also contributed to 'Johnny Cash: Forever Now', which has been co-produced by Cash's son John Carter.

He revealed he wanted to choose musicians who were connected to his father in a ''personal'' way, and he thinks he would be happy with the finished LP.

He added in a statement: ''I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad.

''It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted.''