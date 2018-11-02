The family of the late Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell is suing his doctor, accusing him of overprescribing drugs which ultimately led to his death last year.

Vicki Cornell, his widow, and his children Toni and Christopher claim that Dr Robert Koblin “negligently and repeatedly” told the singer to take “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances”.

Cornell was discovered dead in his hotel room in Detroit on 18th May 2017. Although the 52 year old’s death was officially ruled a suicide, traces of prescription drugs were found in his body. While the coroner’s report said that the drugs were not a cause of death, Cornell’s family said it led him to behave erratically.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week, alleges that the drugs prescribed by Dr Koblin “impaired Cornell's cognition, clouded his judgement and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviours that he was unable to control, costing him his life”.

Specifically, the family’s argument focusses on large amounts of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (or Ativan) prescribed to the singer between September 2015 and his death 20 months later. Mrs Cornell also alleges that the doctor had not physically examined the singer before recommending the drugs, and skipped over his history of substance abuse.

“At the time of his death, Mr Cornell had everything to live for and was planning a future of recordings, performances and continued work as a charitable activist,” the lawsuit said.

Dr. Koblin’s office has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

On top of six studio albums with Soundgarden, Cornell enjoyed a successful solo career, including his recording of the theme song for 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale, titled ‘You Know My Name’.

