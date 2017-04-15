Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Chris Brown Pictures

Chris Brown plays Miami - Miami Florida United States - Saturday 15th April 2017

41st Annual Gracie Awards Gala - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 24th May 2016

Chris Brown and Joan Bishop

Chris Brown celebrates his birthday at Drais nightclub - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 8th May 2016

Chris Brown performs at Launch of All-New Night time Pool Party: NIGHTSPLASH - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Tuesday 26th April 2016

Chris Brown peforms at Drais Beachclub - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Tuesday 26th April 2016

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals - Inglewood California United States - Sunday 3rd April 2016

The Heart Radio Music Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 4th April 2016

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 4th April 2016

Chris Brown at Drais - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Friday 1st January 2016

Chris Brown host his 'Royalty' album listening party - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 15th December 2015

Chris Brown and Rick Ross perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 8th December 2015

Chris Brown prepares to perform at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 8th December 2015

Dria's Live and Music Legend Quincy Jones presents 'Thriller' featuring Chris Brown - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 31st October 2015

Nadeea Volianova arriving to see Chris Brown in concert - Los Angeles Nevada United States - Monday 7th September 2015

Chris Brown filming 'Liquor' music video - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 5th August 2015

Being such a well-known member of the music industry, Chris Brown is often found attending musical events and award shows. He is usually photographed while posing on the red carpet, usually alone, although sometimes with his friends from the industry. He has also been photographed while out and about, either shopping or going from place to place.

