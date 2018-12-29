Chris Brown is facing legal trouble once again, this time regarding the possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Authorities in Los Angeles acted after Brown posted a video on Instagram back in December 2017 of his three year old daughter Royalty cuddling the animal, named Fiji. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife seized the monkey in January this year and took it to a sanctuary facility.

According to The Los Angeles Times quoting the city’s attorney office rep Frank Mateljan, the rapper is being charged with two counts of possession of a restricted primate without a permit.

29 year old Brown is scheduled for arraignment on February 6th next year and, if guilty, could spend six months in jail and be fined $1,000.

Chris Brown is facing jail and a fine over the ownership of the monkey

TMZ reported subsequently that Brown is denying ownership of the monkey, and that the video was not taken in his home and that he's not the real owner.

Brown alleged that an unnamed relative of his was in town that week with the monkey Fiji, bringing the capuchin to his home so that his daughter could play with her. Authorities are not buying the star’s excuse, however, as they actually found the monkey at Brown’s home when they raided it the following month.

Chris Brown’s repeated legal troubles have frequently been in the news since he pleaded guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammy Awards that year. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

He’s also faced a number of legal issues this year, with a woman alleging that Brown’s friend raped her at his house during a party in 2017.

