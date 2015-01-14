Artist:
Song title: The Maker
Time: 5.12
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Christian
Label: Fervent Records

Texas-born Christian singer/songwriter Chris August has released an official music video for his latest single, 'The Maker'. The single was released on 13th January 2015, with a music video featuring August singing in the countryside.

