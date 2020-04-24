Chloe Sevigny's baby is due next week - and she still hasn't chosen a name.

The 45-year-old actress and her partner Sinisa Mackovic are expecting their first child together and she's revealed just how close she is to giving birth.

Speaking in a Q&A for Homme Girls on their Instagram account, she said: ''Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet.''

Last month, the 'Lizzie' actress admitted she was ''distressed'' that social distancing guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would mean she'd have to give birth alone.

New York Presbyterian hospitals announced on their website that, effective immediately, no ''birthing partners and support persons'' would be allowed onto the wards.

They wrote: ''At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients.

''We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children.''

In response to the news, Chloe wrote on Instagram: ''#pregnantincoronatime I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers (sic)''

The policy was later changed.

The 'American Psycho' actress recently admitted her pregnancy had been ''pretty good'' and joked the only thing she'd found tough was being sober around her pals.

Speaking before social distancing guidelines were issued because of the virus, she said: ''I feel good. It's been pretty good.

''I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they're drunk. Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that's been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far.''

And Chloe has particularly enjoyed receiving extra attention from her partner.

She said: ''I know everyone says you're going to miss being pregnant so I'm trying to really enjoy it.

''I'm enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that.''