Chloe Sevigny hopes the coronavirus pandemic will make the fashion industry ''scale down'' big fashion shows and turn people on to vintage.

The 45-year-old actress, model and fashion designer - who is pregnant with her first child with partner Sinisa Mackovic - has opened up on how she hopes the industry will change when things return to normal, and laid out the more sustainable ways in which she believes the fashion world could work.

The 'Lizzie' star also admitted she doesn't buy into watching fashion shows online.

In an interview with The Cut magazine, she said: ''Of course, people are tactile and they want to see things and experience things.

''I'm going to sound like a total asshole, but going to a show and seeing the garments is very different from going on Vogue.com.

''I love the escapism of it all. I'm very sold on a story and a lifestyle.

''I can buy into that very easily, and I think a show is a big part of that.

''But I also think there's gotta be an alternative way.

''Scaling down is necessary and a very positive aspect of what's happening, in my mind.

''Maybe people will just reassess how they're living.

''Maybe less people need to go to the fashion shows?

''Maybe there don't need to be as many?

''I also just think there's too much product.

''There's too much turnover in terms of people wanting what's new all the time.

''I've been wearing vintage and consignment my whole life, and I'm so glad it's become more of a thing.''

The 'American Psycho' actress also revealed that she is struggling to be ''fashionable'' during the health crisis whilst pregnant.

She said: ''My boyfriend suggested that we have a dress-up day, but we never implemented it.

''Today, I put on mascara and he was like, 'Ooh, did you put on make-up?' ''But it's hard, between corona and my state, to be fashionable.

''That's kind of gone out the window. I keep reminding him, though. I'm like, 'People think I'm a really stylish woman!'''