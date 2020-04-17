Chloe Grace Moretz was desperate to play Hit-Girl in 'Kick-Ass' because it reminded her of Angelina Jolie's 2008 action-movie 'Wanted'.
Chloe Grace Moretz was desperate to play Hit-Girl in 'Kick-Ass'.
Although the 23-year-old actress was just 11 when she first read the script for Matthew Vaughn's 2010 movie, she was instantly obsessed because it reminded her of Angelina Jolie's 2008 action-movie 'Wanted'.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I actually looked at my brother and my mother and said, 'I would totally kill to have a role like that'. They were like, 'This doesn't happen for 11-year-olds. You don't get the option to play an Angelina Jolie-type character.' One week later is when we got the audition for 'Kick-Ass'.
''Matthew had kind of been on a road with someone else for a little while. I think I got an audition late in the game. I got really lucky to get in front of him at that point in time.''
Chloe spent six months training to play Hit-Girl but couldn't do some of the bigger stunts in the movie for insurance reasons.
She explained: ''By the time we got to filming, about 90 percent of it was me, except the big, big stunts, which I probably could have done, but we legally couldn't do them for insurance, because it was too risky.
And while the foul language of Chloe's character upset some critics, she insisted she was protected from the ''more teenage, sexual stuff'' that was happening in the film.
She said: ''I wasn't allowed to go home and curse all the time. I definitely didn't do that, but ... it would have been disingenuous to not understand the full breadth of the movie. Obviously, the more teenage, sexual stuff that was happening in the movie, I wasn't aware of during filming. That was obviously very separate from all the things I filmed.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...