Chloe Grace Moretz was desperate to play Hit-Girl in 'Kick-Ass'.

Although the 23-year-old actress was just 11 when she first read the script for Matthew Vaughn's 2010 movie, she was instantly obsessed because it reminded her of Angelina Jolie's 2008 action-movie 'Wanted'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I actually looked at my brother and my mother and said, 'I would totally kill to have a role like that'. They were like, 'This doesn't happen for 11-year-olds. You don't get the option to play an Angelina Jolie-type character.' One week later is when we got the audition for 'Kick-Ass'.

''Matthew had kind of been on a road with someone else for a little while. I think I got an audition late in the game. I got really lucky to get in front of him at that point in time.''

Chloe spent six months training to play Hit-Girl but couldn't do some of the bigger stunts in the movie for insurance reasons.

She explained: ''By the time we got to filming, about 90 percent of it was me, except the big, big stunts, which I probably could have done, but we legally couldn't do them for insurance, because it was too risky.

And while the foul language of Chloe's character upset some critics, she insisted she was protected from the ''more teenage, sexual stuff'' that was happening in the film.

She said: ''I wasn't allowed to go home and curse all the time. I definitely didn't do that, but ... it would have been disingenuous to not understand the full breadth of the movie. Obviously, the more teenage, sexual stuff that was happening in the movie, I wasn't aware of during filming. That was obviously very separate from all the things I filmed.''