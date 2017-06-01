American actress Chloe Grace Moretz has hit out at the marketing surrounding her own animated Snow White film, saying she’s “appalled and angry” over a promotional poster that engages in body-shaming.

The 20 year old star, who provides the voice of Snow White in the new South Korean animated film Red Shoes & 7 Dwarfs, released a series of statement on Twitter after a billboard for the film was accused of being derogatory and fat-shaming.

“What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?” the poster read, with an image of the classic fairy-tale heroine, tall and thin, next to a shorter, heavier one.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ????@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday ?? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Moretz tweeted on Wednesday (May 31st): “I have now fully reviewed the marketing for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

The movie, a parody of the classic story, follows seven princes on a quest to find a pair of enchanted red shoes that will lift a curse that has transformed them into dwarfs. However, the shoes turn out to belong to Snow White, who wears them because they make her tall and thin.

Moretz voices the heroine, while Gina Gershon, the star of Showgirls and Cocktail, provides the voice of Regina, the evil queen. A release date for the project has not yet been announced.

The movie’s producer, Sujin Hwang, told Salon in a statement that the marketing campaign in question had been subsequently pulled. “Locus Corporation wishes to apologise regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realise has had the opposite effect from that which was intended.”

