The video for Childish Gambino's promotional single 'Feels Like Summer' is here, after much anticipation from fans following the politically powerful 'This Is America'.
The new video is just as powerful, and even features former First Lady Michelle Obama hugging Kanye West - who has in the past voiced his support for the Obamas absolute antithesis, President Donald Trump. It's all animated of course, with other likenesses including those of Will Smith, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Beyonce, Rihanna, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson to name but a few.
'Feels Like Summer' is a promotional single from Childish Gambino's 'Summer Pack' EP along with previous single 'Summertime Magic'.
Donald Glover has in the past suggested that the end of Childish Gambino is nigh, though we're expecting at least one final album especially with his latest releases. If we do see such a thing, it will be a follow-up to 2016's "Awaken, My Love!" which reached number 5 in the US charts.
