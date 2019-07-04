Happy 4th of July one and all; it's the most patriarchal day of the year for Americans and, while that might divide opinions due to the colonialist history of the holiday, America is certainly a nation worth singing about. Here are seven of our favourite songs about United States.

Photo: Pixabay

This Is America - Childish Gambino

This four-time Grammy winning anthem became iconic upon its release in 2018, with its unapologetic addressing of themes such as racism, police brutality and gun violence. There's nothing wrong with being patriarchal, but this track certainly forces you to address the areas in which progress is lacking in the US.

Party in the U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus

A more upbeat view on life in the U.S.A., as Miley describes her transition from Nashville to LA. It's one of her early songs that she still plays in live shows, and next month will actually mark its 10th anniversary.

American Idiot - Green Day

Who knew how relevant this rock hit would be 15 years after its release? It's the title single from Green Day's seventh album and is probably their most recognisable song. It's a politically charged onslaught against the media and the control television has on the nation.

I'm Afraid of Americans - David Bowie

Co-written by Bowie and Brian Eno, with production in part from Nine Inch Nails, this 1997 single was an unusual industrial rock venture for the legendary artist. It featured on his Earthling album, and included a video of Bowie being chased by Trent Reznor. There's nothing not to love about it.

American Pie - Don McLean

One of the most iconic songs of the 70s, Don McLean's ode to music was a nostalgic release that became his only US number one. It's by far the song he is best known for and includes veiled references to artists such as Buddy Holly, Don Cornell, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Elvis, John Lennon, The Beatles, The Byrds and Janis Joplin.

Kids in America - Kim Wilde

The debut single from this 80s British songstress and her biggest hit. Co-written by her father Marty Wilde and brother Ricky Wilde, this was proper uplifting 80s pop and has seen multiple cover versions over the years.

Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen

Probably the most iconic song on our list, this was the title track of Bruce Springsteen's landmark 1984 album. It dealt with the treatment of Vietnam War veterans and the marginalisation of the working man, and while it sounds patriarchal enough, it was most certainly a tongue in cheek view of the state of the country.