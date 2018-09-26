Childish Gambino has postponed his tour dates after he was forced to end his show in Texas slightly earlier than planned over the weekend. It's now become clear that he suffered an injury to his foot while on stage, though how serious it was is as yet unclear.

The rapper, whose real name is Donald Glover, abandoned his set at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (September 23rd 2018) after injuring himself ahead of his hugely-anticipated encore. He got through the main set without any obvious issue, before eventually having to leave the stage.

Some reports say that he actually broke his foot, while others suggest he had actually aggravated an already existing injury. Many fans were outraged by the early departure, expecting a 3-song encore at the end of his set as had been consistent over his 'This Is America' tour.

One fan even complained that he disappeared immediately after his performance of 'This Is America' without even saying goodbye, though fan footage shows that he did actually bid farewell to his audience before limping off stage. 'I love you Texas! I'll see you soon!' He said over the music in the video.

TMZ reportedly recently that Childish Gambino was actually in a wheelchair and wearing a leg brace ahead of his performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (September 21st), before removing it for the show itself.

Whatever the truth, he will not be performing in LA tonight as the remainder of his tour dates have been postponed. However, he's expected to be back on stage by the end of the year at the very least, having initially been scheduled to perform until October 12th.

'This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled', his manager Fam Rothstein Tweeted. 'My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.'

Naturally, fans have been a bit panicky. This is supposed to be the rapper's final ever tour, so it's really his fans' last ever chance to see him perform live.