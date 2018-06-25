Childish Gambino is set to hit London this Fall for his biggest show in the capital so far, playing to 20,000 fans at the O2 Arena. The announcement comes after he revealed his 'This Is America' tour dates, which also take him across North America from September to October.

Donald Glover at Cannes 'Solo' premiere

The rapper, who recently starred as Lando Calrissian in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' under his real name Donald Glover, is set to hit the venue on November 4th 2018, marking his second London show of the year. His first will take place at Lovebox Festival in Gunnersbury Park on July 14th.

Glover will first kick off his 'This Is America' tour in Atlanta on September 6th, with his North American dates concluding in Los Angeles on October 3rd. He'll be supported by special guests Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.

His next show is a festival appearance at Bilbao BBK Live 2018 in Spain on July 12th, followed by Lovebox which will also star Skepta, Wu-Tang Clan and N.E.R.D.. He'll also make appearances at Austin City Limits and Voodoo Music + Arts Festival, and he has four dates scheduled for New Zealand in November.

While he's yet to release details of the follow-up to 2016's 'Awaken, My Love!', he did get to number one with his lead single 'This Is America' back in May, which came alongside a hard-hitting video directed by Hiro Murai featuring strong racial and political themes.

He's received critical acclaim all round for the song and video, but it did manage to divide opinions on the internet. Though, Glover admits he tries to avoid online critiques. 'It's bad for me. I'm really sensitive', he told Jimmy Kimmel. 'I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, 'You're not so great. That baby's not even that cute!''

Nine Inch Nails frontman and soundtrack extraordinnaire Trent Reznor recently weighed in on the hype, admitting that he has a great deal of respect for Donald Glover's work.

'I'm significantly blown away by Donald Glover's thing', he said in an interview. 'I mean, I think 'Atlanta''s f***ing genius. That's won me over, this guy's smart. I'm watching 'Community'. I listened to a couple Childish Gambino things and it wasn't what I was expecting.'

Tickets for Childish Gambino's London show go on sale this Friday (June 29th 2018).