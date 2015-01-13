Artist:
Song title: Talk Is Cheap [Live At The Enmore]
Time: 4.25
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Electro
Label: Chess Club

While at the Enmore, Australian electronica musician Chet Faker gave a live performance of 'Talk is Cheap', the lead single from his debut studio album 'Built on Glass'. The album was released on 11th April 2014.  

