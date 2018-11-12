Artist:
Song title: Love Made Me Do It
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'. An indelicate ode to her chaotic love life and her first solo single in three years. She's currently working on a follow-up to her 2014 album 'Only Human', with further details yet to come.

