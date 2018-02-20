As headlines continue to focus on the alleged rocky relationship of Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne, the former has been busy with her charity work. She actually touched on the rumours recently in an television interview, though it's impossible to tell what's really going on.

Cheryl Tweedy at the Cheryl Trust Centre in Newcastle

The 34-year-old managed to skirt round any questions regarding her private life as she gave an interview on the BBC Breakfast show via video link where she was opening her new Cheryl's Trust Centre in Newcastle as part of The Prince's Trust foundation.

She was asked, essentially, whether or not she found it frustrating that people were discussing her personal life in the press rather than this event which is something that she's been working hard on to set up.

'No it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this', she said. 'I've waited for seven years to finally be here. None of that matters, this is the most important part for me.'

If there are problems in her relationship, she's certainly doing a good job of keeping a brave face on her. Liam has also been vibrant in his public ventures - but that doesn't mean things aren't going downhill behind closed doors.

The couple did spend Valentine's Day together this month with their 11-month-old son Bear, but rumours have arisen that Liam is seeking legal advice in regards to their shared assets and custody of the child in case the worst should happen.

It's been said that Liam has been working away from home so often recently, that the distance is putting a huge strain on them as a family. And with Cheryl getting back to her music and television appearances now that Bear is almost a year old, they're really going to struggle finding any time for each other.