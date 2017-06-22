The showbiz world was on tenderhooks when pop judging royalty Cheryl revealed she was pregnant with boyband champion Liam Payne last year. The singer gave birth to baby Bear Payne in March but, while her beau has been on the single promotion trail, the former Girls Aloud songstress has been nowhere to be seen.

Now it has been reported the star is taking "private boxing lessons" in a bid to shift the baby weight which has made her feel like "she’s massive".

According to Closer magazine, the 33-year-old mum is working out at home with personal trainer Shane Collins, who is dating her assistant Lily England.

A source told the publication: "Cheryl didn’t want to have people staring at her in the gym or at classes, so Shane goes to her house.

"Cheryl has been on a sugar-free plan, which has helped her enormously, and has managed to wean herself off the chocolate and ice-cream treats during her pregnancy."

Despite Cheryl’s weight fears, her 23-year-old boyfriend Liam - whose debut single, Strip That Down has hit the shelves recently - revealed in a candid radio interview that the Fight for this Love singer has "lost everything".

Speaking to radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, Liam said: "Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it’s that first pair of jeans you can’t get into and she thinks she’s massive but she’s lost everything."

Liam also divulged that it was actually One Direction bandmate Niall Horan and music mogul Simon Cowell who first set him up with girlfriend Cheryl.

The crooner confessed that the Syco owner and Niall had 'played cupid' by telling him Geordie lass Cheryl had a crush on him - driving him to embark on a romance.

He said: "Niall came over to me and said you'll never guess who's got a crush on you - Cheryl. I was saying something about Cheryl in Simon's house and he said I know who the future Mrs Payne is."

Explaining the same had been done in reverse, he continued: "Apparently, he really embarrassed her one day by saying, 'Do you know who really really fancies you?'

"She left the room bright red and Niall told me this whole story. They played Cupid. They are your boys."