The yo-yo state of ITV singing show X Factor’s judges, presenters and mentors continues with Cheryl confirmed to be returning to the programme this year - although it hasn’t been revealed in what capacity.

Cheryl is heading back to The X Factor

Presenter Dermot O’Leary - who himself quit and then returned - revealed Cheryl, who last sat on the judging panel in 2015, would return to the show in 2018.

Cheryl recently made a brief comeback to the show during for the 2017 Judges’ Houses, helping Simon Cowell whittle down the groups to just three for the live shows.

It was then reported the former Girls Aloud star was being lined up to replace Nicole Scherzinger for this year’s offering, which now appears to have been confirmed by the show’s host.

According to The Sun, O’Leary revealed Cheryl’s return but did not go into depth about what specific role she would play.

And while he is obviously a fan of the Fight For This Love hitmaker, he revealed who he would like to be on the panel if Cheryl wasn’t available.

He said: "If it wasn’t Cheryl, I would love Mariah. It would be a whole new world of crazy my friend! If you think Simon turns up late."

And the star has his fingers crossed for The X Factor winning at the National Television Awards - hosted by himself - next week, although isn’t totally confident.

He conceded: "We’ve had a bit of a hiding the last couple of years. Strictly, you can’t deny it, it’s on a great run."

Elsewhere, O’Leary has also tipped the show to fun for another 10 years despite poor ratings against BBC export Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: "Does it hurt? Um, I'd love to get back up to eight million again. You want to rate well, of course you do. As long as the talent keeps coming, yeah. And the talent keeps showing up."