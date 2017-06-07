Pop legend Cher has confirmed that a stage musical about her life will make its debut on Broadway next year.

The 71 year old singer, who has enjoyed a career of almost fifty years, confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday evening (June 6th). News of the possible production initially surfaced back in January via a story in the New York Post saying that Cher had attended a read-through of the project, but those rumours are now concrete, and the musical is reportedly set to debut at some point in 2018.

A musical based around Cher's life will hit Broadway in 2018

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS… IT'll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018,” Cher herself informed her fans last night.

The production is set to tell the story of Cher’s life through her five-decade long discography of hits, such as ‘I Got You Babe’, ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Believe’ and ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’. Three different actresses apparently due to portray her at various stages of her life, with one of them reportedly being Lena Hall.

Pitch Perfect and Avenue Q director Jason Moore is believed to be attached to the as-yet-untitled production (working title ‘Cher: The Musical’), with Jeffrey Seller, who produced Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’, due to produce alongside Flody Suarez.

Last month, Cher picked up the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, performing a well-received medley of hits from her past on the night too.

“I've wanted to do what I do since I was four years old,” she said during her speech. “And I've been doing it for 53 years… I'm 71 yesterday. And I can do a five-minute plank, ok? Just saying.”

