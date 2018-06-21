This week saw another episode of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' on 'The Late Late Show', and it saw a rare occasion where neither guest Cher nor host James Corden could answer any of the personal questions raised in the segment. However, Cher did demonstrate her contempt of Donald Trump beautifully by eating cow tongue.

Cher at The Promise premiere

The game started off with the 72-year-old iconic singer proclaiming 'I would rather rat out my mother than eat that' at the cow tongue that lay on the revolving table with other delicacies like scorpion and a 1000-year-old egg, as well as - since the episode was being shot in Britain - national dishes like stargazy pie, deep-fried Mars bar and haggis.

As the game went on, James was forced to eat the rotten egg rather than confess who the drunkest guest at the royal wedding was ('Well, I know exactly who it was, I mean it's not even in doubt'), and he certainly drank the fish, chips and mushy peas smoothie instead of admitting which artist - out of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey - he would least like to sing with on Carpool Karaoke again.

Cher also maintained her dignity when asked who her other four favourite lovers are, after it was given that she once said Tom Cruise was in the top five. 'I don't even remember saying that', she said, munching on a dried caterpillar. Then, since James really knows how to wrap up a segment, he presented her with the cow tongue.

'I'm answering it, I don't care what it is. Or I'm lying', said Cher. Unfortunately for her, the question wasn't a question at all. It was: 'Say one nice thing about [Donald Trump].'

Of course, being an extremely outspoken opposer of the current US President, she really couldn't think of anything good to say about him. 'There's nothing nice about him', she said, admitting defeat and taking a bite of the greyish meat.

Our respect for Cher has just risen 100 per cent.