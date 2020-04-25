Cher Lloyd is ready to release a new album.

The 26-year-old singer has taken a step back from music over the past six years but says her comeback single 'Lost' is just the first step in releasing new material for her fans.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''There is definitely enough to fill an album or two or three or four.

''I've been writing and recording for the past six years but this time it's been me going into studios and co-writing the songs.

''This process hasn't been me not having full control over it and just being told, 'Here's the songs, this is what we're doing'.

''This is me leading this with the help of other amazing songwriters and my team.

''Ultimately I really do want to release an album and I want that to be soon.''

Cher found success on 'The X Factor' in 2010 when she was just 16 and said she has grown up a lot in the past 10 years and is now ready to embrace her music success.

She explained: ''I was just a baby then. I'm 26 now and I feel like it might be time for me not to be so hard on myself anymore and if I feel like it, just go for it, you know?''

Cher splashed onto the music scene back in 2011 with her hit single 'Swagger Jagger', followed by 'With Ur Love', featuring Mike Posner later that year. After a string of hits, Cher made a welcome return to the spotlight in 2018 with her single 'None of My Business', but waited another 12 months to unveil new song, 'M.I.A' in 2019.