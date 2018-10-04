Bad news for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ fans after what’s been a difficult, up-and-down year – popular cast member Chelsea Peretti has announced that she won’t be making the jump with the show to NBC for its sixth season.

Well, not entirely. The 40 year old star, who has played the sarcastic office administrator Gina Linetti since the show’s inception in 2013, will be playing a limited part in the upcoming new series on NBC, announcing that she won’t be doing a “full season”.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday night (October 3rd) to say: “B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ in Season 6. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

No premiere date has been set for the sixth season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, although NBC recently confirmed that it had increased the amount of episodes it wanted from 13 to 18.

This is all in the context of the network swooping in to snap up the show, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur with comedian Andy Samberg as the lead star, just a day after Fox had cancelled it, triggering an outpouring of fan disbelief.

“From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti be a part of it, and she always will be,” co-creator Goor said about Peretti’s departure. “While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn't the last we'll see of Gina Linetti.”

He also said that the writing team had “tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as 'the human embodiment of the 100 emoji’.”

