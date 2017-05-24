An unusual story has been making the rounds on the internet since January suggesting that Melania Trump really is not happy in her marriage to the President of the United States. Chelsea Handler addressed this issue this week, revealing her hopes for the First Lady to leave Donald Trump.

Chelsea Handler at a Netflix comedy event

By now we've all seen the clip of Melania's smile fading into a scowl while her husband was speaking to her at the inauguration, but a new video has been going around showing the First Lady rather publicly 'slapping' away his hand as he reached out to grab hers as they arrived in Israel to greet the Prime Minister this week. Chelsea Handler is loving the whole debacle.

'I have a fantasy, I want Melania just to finally come out, divorce him', she said during her appearance on 'The View'. 'She would be an American hero. We would embrace her if she just said, 'Listen, this guy's disgusting and I know all of his dirty secrets and I'm willing to tell everybody'.'

'The View' panel also brought up a rumour that had previously been going around suggesting that they were going to get a divorce if Trump didn't win the election. There's no real basis for this story but Chelsea admits she's very inclined to believe it.

In regards to the 'hand-holding' drama, it's not actually the first time Melania has apparently refused to hold Donald Trump's hand. She did it again as they left the plane following their arrival in Rome. She could be seen moving her hand to face as Trump attempted to grab it. But, then again, maybe Melania Trump just doesn't like holding hands.

Chelsea Handler has been hitting out at both the President and his daughter Ivanka Trump in her new Netflix show entitled simply 'Chelsea'.