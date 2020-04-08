Chelsea Handler has shared a video showing her followers how to turn a bra into a protective face mask.
Chelsea Handler turned her bra into a protective face mask.
The 45-year-old comic urged her Instagram followers to get creative with producing their own nose and mouth protection after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people wear some sort of covering when out in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
She captioned her video tutorial: ''With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included.''
Maria Shriver was among those impressed by Chelsea's ingenuity.
She commented: ''I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will! (sic)''
The 'Chelsea Does' star has kept her fans entertained with her social media posts while self-isolating, having shared videos of herself swooning over former President Barack Obama, modelling jumpsuits, and a glimpse at her exercise regime.
And at the weekend, Chelsea shared a nude photo to show off what she's been reading, and also reviewed her books in a fully-clothed video.
She asked: ''Do you like to make reading fun? Are you going out of your mind and started socially disassociating? That's when reading come in handy.''
But the former talk show host has also had some serious moments when urging her followers to stay at home and stick to the guidelines.
She posted a photo which read: ''Anne Frank & 7 other people hid is a 450 sq ft. attic for 761 days, quietly trying to remain undiscovered to stay alive... We can all do our part to keep everyone safe and spend a few weeks at home.(sic)''
She added in the caption: ''A little perspective to kick off Monday. Let's all do our part to keep each other safe.''
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
You know you're in trouble when a madcap comedy is unable to even raise a...
Popular high school chicks Wren and April can't believe their luck when they are invited...
A lively pace and a nicely warped sense of humour help make this paper-thin action-comedy...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...