She's had a year of highs and lows, but nothing can wipe the smile from Charlotte Church's face this week as it's revealed that she has secretly married her partner of seven years Jonathan Powell. It seems their special day couldn't have been more perfect.

The 31-year-old singer finally married her musician boyfriend in an intimate ceremony in Cardiff recently, exchanging vows in a glorious woodland setting at their home with a handful of family members and friends around them. They looked the picture of happiness in the photo that Charlotte shared on social media, herself in an off-the-shoulder lace gown with a wreath on her head and Jonathan in a patterned, hippy-esque suit.

'Seriously happy people', Charlotte wrote in the caption for the picture.

They were officially married by law at a registry office on Monday (October 2nd 2017). Their marriage certificate was unveiled online, citing that the official service was held at the St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office with Charlotte's mother Maria as a witness.

'Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards', a source told MailOnline. 'They wanted to keep things low key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree. Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte, she has calmed down a lot since she met him.'

The happy news, however, comes just three months after she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. She had been expecting their first child together, and third in total after 9-year-old Ruby Megan and 8-year-old Dexter Lloyd fathered by rugby player Gavin Henson.

'Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby', a rep for the couple said in a statement at the time. 'Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.'