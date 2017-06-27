Tragedy has struck for Charlotte Church who, only weeks after announcing the birth of her third child, has been forced to reveal that she has suffered a miscarriage. She has pleaded for peace for her and her partner in the wake of her grief through social media.

Charlotte Church performing at Union Chapel

The 31-year-old Welsh singer and her musician boyfriend Jonathan Powell are grieving over the loss of their first child together following Charlotte's happy announcement of her pregnancy a month ago on stage at Birmingham's Gay Pride event.

'Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby', read a message from her Twitter account. 'Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.'

As of today, Charlotte has not addressed her heartbreaking news directly to any media outlets. The baby would have been her first child with Jonny, and third child in all after 9-year-old daughter Ruby Megan and 8-year-old son Dexter Lloyd who she had while dating rugby player Gavin Henson. Their relationship broke down seven years ago, and Charlotte and Jonny got together soon after.

Last month, Charlotte opened up about her anticipation for motherhood, reflecting on how becoming a parent has changed her forever and she is no longer the party animal she used to be. 'It's great, it's lovely', she told the Guardian. 'I don't know if I'll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around.'

It is not known whether or not this personal tragedy will affect her forthcoming Late Night Pop Dungeon tour dates, due to kick off at O2 Academy Bristol on July 8th 2017. She's also due to make an appearance at Bristol Pride, Benicassim in Spain, Hope and Glory in Liverpool, Cardiff Pride and Bestival.