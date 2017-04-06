Charlize Theron Pictures

Charlize Theron - 69th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Last Face' - Premiere at Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France...
Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem , Adele Exarchopoulos - Photo call for "The Last Face" during the 69th Cannes Film Festival...
Charlize Theron - Charlize Theron seen filming her latest movie 'The Coldest City' at the Intercontinental Hotel in Berlin -...
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn - Charlize Theron and Sean Penn seen leaving Royal Festival Hall at Royal Festival Hall...
Charlize Theron - Celebrities attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game. The Lakers beat the...