'The Addams Family' is set to return in a new animated movie, and the freshly announced voice cast is very exciting. Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac are leading the cast as Morticia and Gomez Addams, with Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley.

Charlize Theron at the 'Tully' premiere

MGM are launching an animated reboot of the creepy, kooky franchise twenty years after the macabre family last appeared on our screens. While the best known adaptations of the original Charles Addams comic strip have been the 60s black and white TV series starring Carolyn Jones and John Astin and the 90s feature film with Anjelica Huston and Raúl Juliá, it's not the first time the family have appeared in animated form.

'The Addams Family: The Animated Series' which ran from 1992 to 1993 was the last time the story appeared as a cartoon on TV, but there so far hasn't been an animated feature film. Director Conrad Vernon ('Shrek 2', 'Madagascar 3') is changing all that with the forthcoming CGI adventure which marks 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard's fourth in-the-works movie.

Other cast members include Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama and Allison Janney as the villainous Margaux Needler. The premise is that the family lock horns with a reality TV host while trying to make preparations for the arrival of a number of distant relatives for a family celebration. We're hoping that includes Cousin Itt.

Greg Tiernan ('Sausage Party', 'Thomas & Friends') has signed on as co-director, while Matt Lieberman has written the script in his screenwriting debut.

The last time 'The Addams Family' hit our screens was with the 1998 series 'The New Addams Family'; a spin-off from the direct-to-video movie 'Addams Family Reunion', which starred Tim Curry as Gomez and Daryl Hannah as Morticia. Nicole Fugere who played Wednesday was the only cast member from the film to return for the series.

'The Addams Family' is expected to be released on October 11th 2019.