Charlize Theron has donated $1 million dollars to coronavirus relief efforts.

The 'Atomic Blonde's star's foundation, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, has partnered with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) to launch Together For Her, an initiative to raise money and help those left vulnerable due to gender-based violence during the current global pandemic.

Of the donation, $500,000 will go specifically to domestic violence shelters and community schemes to help fund services including safe accommodation, counselling, sexual and reproductive health services and crisis intervention.

Charlize - who has children Jackson, eight, and August, four - said in a statement: ''During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes - but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous.

''That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer.

''My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world.

''Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone -- we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer.(sic)''

Charlize's donation to help domestic violence victims comes after Rihanna recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a $4.2 million donation to Eric Garcetti's Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles initiative to help those affected with shelter, meals and counselling.