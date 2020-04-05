Charlize Theron says method acting is ''exhausting'' and confessed she is too ''lazy'' and busy to keep it up.
Charlize Theron says it is ''exhausting'' holding onto her characters.
The 'Bombshell' star isn't a fan of method acting - where an actor takes on a character and continues portraying it, even when off set until filming is over - and says she is too ''lazy'' and busy to keep it up.
Speaking about method acting, she said: ''I go to my trailer, I take my make-up off and I go home. I don't know how people stay in character. I'm too lazy. I've got two kids to raise and I have dog s**t to pick up in the backyard. I don't know how you do that in character. It's exhausting. It's so f***ing exhausting. I learned pretty early on, the more I let go, the better - which, in the beginning, was harder for me - but now I'm very disciplined about it.''
However, Charlize does like to find a ''very personal connection'' with her characters and ''understand'' them as a person.
She added: ''I've built a career on playing people you don't like. For me, it's a very personal connection that I have to find with the person I'm playing. It has to make sense. I have to get to a place where I can say, 'This makes sense. This emotional human in front of me, I relate, I understand.'''
The 44-year-old actress' key focus is her two children - August and Jackson - and her schedule is completely worked around them.
She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I get up with them at 5.30am every day. I make them breakfast and pack their lunches. On weekends, we hang out with family and friends. I'll cook lasagne or steak.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...