Who knew Charlize Theron could dance like that? She went head to head with Jimmy Fallon in a dance battle that saw her pull off some classic moves like 'Slap the Giraffe' and 'The Tennis Pro'. Of course, they're not real moves, but they're ones we're adopting for the next club night.

Charlize Theron at the 'Atomic Blonde' premiere

'The Fate of the Furious' star appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to promote her new movie 'Atomic Blonde' and in honour of that movie, they boogied to 80s tunes from the film's soundtrack as they randomly selected made-up dance moves from the Dance Move Generator.

First up was Charlize Theron with 'Slap the Giraffe' and it was actually a pretty good effort, especially in those heels. 'How do you make that look cool?' Said Jimmy. She also mastered 'The Tennis Pro'; you really have to be a pro to be able to make an ace serve look rockstar.

Jimmy Fallon was equally impressive with 'The Where's My Phone, Where's My Phone, There's My Phone'; a move that we all do at least once a day. Finally, they chose a move together, ending up on the 'Double Kayak' which saw them sitting on the floor - Charlize behind Jimmy - and rowing an imaginary kayak before falling out and doing breast-stroke on the dancefloor. Don't think that one's going to catch on anytime soon.

As well as 'Atomic Blonde', Charlize is also set to star in Nash Edgerton's action comedy 'Gringo' - which also stars Joel Edgerton and Amanda Seyfried - as well as motherhood comedy 'Tully' with Mackenzie Davis and Jonathan Levine's 'Flarsky' with Seth Rogen.

More: Watch the trailer for 'Atomic Blonde'

So she's not always the serious-talking bad-ass that we're used to. That's three comedies for Charlize, which only seems appropriate now that she's proved just how hilarious she can be when she wants to.