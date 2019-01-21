The world of showbiz gossip went into overdrive when it was revealed Charlize Theron was dating Brad Pitt - believed to be the first relationship the actor has had since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Now suggestions have surfaced that the two women have been 'feuding for years' and clashing over the same roles.

Charlize Theron has reportedly not had a good relationship with Brad Pitt ex, Angelina Jolie, previously

According to a report from 2017 on RadarOnline, mother-of-six, Jolie, 43, was stalling on making a commitment to a Bride of Frankenstein remake to irk mother-of-two, Theron, also 43.

In 2017 Universal Pictures introduced its Dark Universe, a Marvel-type of movie crossover family, starting with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy reboot, and scheduled to include some of history’s most famous horror monsters, including The Invisible Man, starring Johnny Depp, Dr Jekyll with Russell Crowe, and Frankenstein’s Monster with Javier Bardem, it was claimed at the time.

Then Jolie was 'courted' for the Bride Of Frankenstein, it was alleged, and Theron was the 'runner-up.'

Radar claimed Angie was 'stringing Theron along, refusing to commit to the project, and denying the star the opportunity to accept other roles, as she awaits a decision'.

The Radar source also said: "Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her."

The site added they have had a 'turf war for years.'

"The hate fest between these two started a long time ago and just won’t stop," the insider told Radar. "It’s as though directors are getting a buzz out of playing them against each other, by dangling a script to both of them then leaving them to b**** and slug it out."

It has been alleged Theron was introduced to Pitt, 55, by her ex-fiancé, Sean Penn.

The power couple started dating around Christmas, it was claimed, and they spend a lot of time at his Los Feliz, California mansion, though it was noted she has yet to meet his kids Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14. Theron has two adopted children: August and Jackson.

An insider said: "They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now.

"They’ve been friends for some time - ironically through Sean - but things have developed."