Charlie Sheen is in the depths of a severe financial crisis and can no longer afford to pay child support because he’s been “blacklisted” from Hollywood, he claims in new court papers.

The 52 year old ‘Anger Management’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor has filed a request to alter the amount of child support he must pay Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, currently rumoured to be around $75,000 per month, according to documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday (August 1st).

Sheen shares two daughters with Richards, to whom he was married between 2002 and 2006, and twin sons with Mueller (2008-2011), claims that in recent years he has “been unable to find steady work, and been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”

Charlie Sheen is struggling to keep up with child support payments for his four kids

The star claims that a “significant reduction” in his earnings has led to a “dire financial crisis”, and now has less than $10 million to his name.

It’s a significant fall within in decade, with Sheen the highest earning star in television in 2010, said to earn $1.8 million for every episode of CBS comedy series ‘Two and a Half Men’ on top of being a regular in many other shows.

In 2018, however, in addition to his child support bills for daughters Sam (14) and Lola (13) and twins Max and Bob (both 9), Sheen also owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments. A hearing for his application has been scheduled for September.

It comes after the Platoon actor recently put his Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the seven-bedroom house.

