Sheen took to Twitter to call for a renewal of 'Two and a Half Men' in the aftermath of Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
American actor Charlie Sheen has called for a re-boot of his highly successful comedy series ‘Two and a Half Men’ in the aftermath of the much-publicised cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ earlier this week.
The 52 year old star famously held down the role of Charlie Harper on CBS’ runaway success ‘Two and a Half Men’ until its seventh season in 2011, when he was fired for erratic behaviour and for publicly criticising the series’ creator Chuck Lorre. Ashton Kutcher stepped in to take Sheen’s place for four more seasons until it finished in 2015.
Sheen tweeted a 2003 script from the show with his character's name ‘Charlie’ written on it, the same day ‘Roseanne’ was given the chop by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.
Charlie Sheen called for the renewal of 'Two and a Half Men'
“Adios Roseanne! Good riddance. Hashtag NOT winning. The runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns”, he captioned it.
More: ‘Two and a Half Men’ creator Chuck Lorre reveals Charlie Sheen turned down role in final episode [archive]
In response to Sheen's tweet, his former ‘Two and a Half Men’ co-star Jon Cryer retweeted his post with the caption, “What could possibly go wrong?”
Sheen, however, wasn't the only celeb to make such a request to re-boot old shows, after watching the undignified demise of ‘Roseanne’ in the wake of its creator’s racist tweet concerning former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.
Producer Bryan Fuller asked ABC for a revival of the suddenly-cancelled show ‘Pushing Daisies’, which aired for just two seasons between 2007 and 2009. Comedy actor Zach Braff also took aim at the network for axing his long-time series ‘Scrubs’, which they had originally picked up from NBC for its eighth season and then cancelled in 2010.
More: Jon Cryer details Charlie Sheen’s work life and relationship advice in new autobiography [archive]
