Based on author David Grann's book of the same name, new movie 'The Lost City Of Z' tells the real-life story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), his wife Nina (Sienna Miller), son Jack (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp Corporal Henry Costin (Robert Pattinson). When he makes his journey into the Amazon during the dawn of the 20th century, Fawcett discovers evidence of an as-of-yet unknown advanced civilisation that once existed and could have inhabited the region.

Charlie Hunnam leads an all-star cast in 'The Lost City Of Z'

Though he had been ridiculed by the scientific establishment who slammed the findings as those of a "savage" tribe, Fawcett continued to return to the Amazon to prove his case, but eventually went missing in 1925. To this date, the explorer has never been found

James Gray, director of the movie discussed how the rise of Donald Trump, the Brexit vote and other shocking movements played into the final product.

"As the movie took a long time [to] get made, what I began to see is the encroaching nationalism and the creeping racism, really," he explained. "I decided to delve into that as much as I could for the movie, because it was certainly there - Edwardian England, as it is today."

Tom Holland stars in 'The Lost City Of Z'

Gray added when speaking to Variety's PopPolitics on SiriusXM: "What I tried to do was treat the indigenous people in the film as entirely independent of the white man's involvement."

It's interesting to note that while this real-life event took place almost a century ago, modern-day proceedings can still play a part in making an influence. Gray has previously revealed how he'd been developing the script for the film for a while before production started, so it's clearly something he's been meticulously working on.

That work has now seen the flick gain an incredible approval rating amongst critics, with the movie currently standing at 88% on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. It's fair to say that Gray's passion and willingness for the film to succeed has paid off.

'The Lost City Of Z' is available in theatres in both the UK and US now.