Could Charlie Hunnam go from King Arthur to James Bond as his next professional step up? He certainly seems up for the role as the lothario British spy, though he confesses that he hasn't actually been in talks about the part as of yet. But there's still time.

Charlie Hunnam at the 'King Arthur' premiere

Following his titular stint in Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', Charlie Hunnam is setting his sights on big cinematic franchises. He appeared on 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien' to address rumours that he could be the next 007.

'I can say two things: I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit', he said last week. '[Actually] I can say three things: and nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen.'

When Conan joked that producers were calling him 'non-stop', Charlie quipped: 'If you decide not to do it, you can just throw your ole' pal Charlie's name in the hat.'

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if the 37-year-old landed the part; this being someone who landed his first acting role by blowing a kiss and winking at a woman who was, unbeknownst to him, the production manager for the TV series 'Byker Grove'. He recalled the moment on 'The Graham Norton Show'. 'She said, 'I think you're quite lovely.' I said, 'I do too!'' He joked at the time.

One movie that Charlie will star in, however, is the remake of the 1973 film 'Papillon' which also stars Tommy Flanagan and Rami Malek. Michael Noer is set to direct the film, adapted from the book by Henri Charrière, though Charlie's character has not yet been confirmed.

Other famous faces rumoured to take over Daniel Craig as the next James Bond are Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Aiden Turner, Michael Fassbender and Jamie Bell.