It's a very common thing for people to lose their accents through emigration and travelling, but it seems that 'King Arthur' star Charlie Hunnam had to really work hard to get his back after over a decade of living in the United States and adopting an American accent.

Charlie Hunnam stars in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'

The British actor returned to England to play the titular role in Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and that meant getting down with some serious work on his London dialect. Shows like 'Sons of Anarchy' and movies like 'Pacific Rim' have left an American twang to his voice that was difficult to tackle.

'I've been acting and living in America for so long and acting with American dialects, and putting an enormous amount of time and energy into trying to learn an American dialect and get it as flawless as I can, that by the time I got hired to return back to England, I had adopted, just naturally, a lot of those cadences and inflections', he explained. 'So I hired a dialect coach to help me get back into the right rhythm of British speech.'

Watch the trailer for 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' here:

Not only did he have to re-learn English dialect, he also had to make sure he didn't slip back into his original accent; being originally from Newcastle in the North of England, his voice was quite different from that of a Southerner. 'I'm from the North and this obviously takes place in London in the South and there's a very, very different dialect', he continued. 'So even the English that remained in my dialect wasn't appropriate for this so I had to work hard.'

Charlie Hunnam's next acting role is in the forthcoming remake of the 1973 prison escape film 'Papillon'. He also recently starred in the historical drama 'The Lost City of Z'.

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' will be released in theatres on May 12th 2017.