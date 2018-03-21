Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Charlie Day Pictures

Universal's 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Premiere - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 21st March 2018

Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Charlie Day

Film Premiere Fist Fight - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 14th February 2017

Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Charlie Day

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fist Fight" - Westwood California United States - Tuesday 14th February 2017

Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day

2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3 - West Hollywood California United States - Friday 10th June 2016

Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Los Angeles premiere of 'Game of Thrones' - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 10th April 2016

'Game of Thrones' Season 6 premiere screening - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 10th April 2016

Premiere of 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 10th April 2016

PaleyLive LA: An Evening with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 1st April 2016

2015 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Red Carpet - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 18th September 2015

Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 21st November 2014

'Horrible Bosses 2' UK film premiere - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 12th November 2014

World premiere of 'Horrible Bosses 2' - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 12th November 2014

Horrible Bosses 2 Filmset - Burbank California United States - Tuesday 3rd December 2013

Horrible Bosses 2 Filmset - Burbank California United States - Monday 2nd December 2013

Charlie Day

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.