Marvel's collaboration with Netflix is one of the most impressive and successful deals the streaming service seems to have done, with a solo series for each of its four leading heroes - 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist' - impressing the viewers at home, and a team-up in 'The Defenders' also making big waves.

Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil in the show's third season

Now, with two seasons in the bag and a third on the way, information is slowly beginning to trickle out about what may come next on 'Daredevil', with the batch of new episodes set for release at some point in 2018.

Charlie Cox is the man to bring Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to life in this iteration, and whilst he doesn't have any solid info to provide on season 3, he has given his own hopes for the future in a new interview.

Speaking with Collider, the actor said: " don’t know what they’re thinking or planning for Season 3. I’d like to see the relationship with Karen figure itself out. I’d like Matt to be able to find that vulnerability that is required, in order to be honest, up front and vulnerable with someone that he cares greatly about. Hopefully, he’s learned some lessons from The Defenders. Hopefully, he’s learned that sometimes we need each other. He believes in God and maybe he’s beginning to understand that God gave us each other for a reason, and he doesn’t have to be so stubborn in his need and desire to do everything by himself."

Though the third season hasn't even gone into production yet, a new villainous character may have been revealed, after a character description sent out to those looking for a new major television role teased somebody who sounded very much like Marvel Comics character Stanley Carter, aka Sin-Eater.

We can't wait to see what happens next in 'Daredevil', but for now, we're gearing up for the release of the solo 'Punisher' series a little later this year.

'Daredevil' season 3 is yet to get a release date on Netflix. Seasons 1-2 are available now.