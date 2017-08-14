With two seasons of 'Daredevil' under its belt and a hugely popular first season of 'Jessica Jones', Netflix, in their collaboration with Marvel have done a brilliant job of introducing their versions of the heroes to viewers. In just a few days, the two crime fighters will meet one another in 'The Defenders', along with Luke Cage and Iron Fist, but we shouldn't expect everybody to get along as soon as they come face to face.

Daredevil and Jones are clearly very different in their approaches to tackling crime. Daredevil for example wears a costume while he takes on his enemies, preferring to keep his identity a secret, whilst Jones has no problem donning her usual clothes, allowing her face to be seen whenever she has to deal with her city's nastiest villains.

Though they do things in their own ways, one would think that their mutual appreciation for the status quo and for the innocents that reside in New York and beyond would see them get on. That however is a fantasy, as the man behind Daredevil's mask has now confirmed.

In a new interview with Playboy, Cox explained why his character doesn't get along with fellow Defender, Jessica Jones: "They don’t like each other. They’re too similar. They’re too stubborn. They’re too opinionated. They don’t have time for each other. The stuff that I liked filming the most were those scenes where they start to, against their will, like each other. They kind of respect each other. They would never tell the other person that. That was really fun to play with. That’s one of the things I really enjoyed about it. All of our shows had been quite serious, they’re tonally quite dark. But you can’t put someone like Matt Murdock, who wears a superhero costume in a room with Jessica Jones and not make jokes. You can’t."

The level of hype surrounding the show is already at boiling point, but with teases like this it'll go to another height altogether. 'The Defenders' will without a doubt be one of the most talked-about shows of the year, so let's hope that the content it delivers is stellar, like many of the episodes we've seen as part of the Netflix and Marvel collaboration so far.

Marvel's 'The Defenders' officially hits Netflix on August 18.