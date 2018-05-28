Charlie Cox is undoubtedly a fan-favourite choice as Marvel's Matt Murdock, aka comic book superhero Daredevil. Blinded in his youth, the character's other senses have been incredibly heightened, and the hero has used that to his advantage, solving crimes and taking down criminal lords in New York.

Charlie Cox says he liked Ben Affleck as Daredevil

Cox's Netflix original series is the one that launched the entirety of Netflix's Marvel TV universe, taking the world by storm and showcasing just how superhero shows should be done when they're on the small screen instead of the big.

Speaking at Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas a little earlier this month, the actor was asked what he thought of Affleck's 'Daredevil' performance, to which he replied (according to Comic Book): "Personally, I think ... I'm just laughing because I get asked this a lot and sadly I'm going to say the same thing that I've said before. I happen to think Ben Affleck's performance as Daredevil is fantastic. I really like his Matt Murdock ... I stole a lot of stuff."

When chatting about the film as a whole however, Cox did have some criticisms: "The original 'Daredevil' film I don't think that worked particularly well and the reason I don't think it worked particularly well is that what we discovered with the show is that the tone of the character suits a slightly darker, more sinister feel. In my opinion the best Daredevil comics are the ones that are geared towards a slightly more mature audience and I think that what the show captures is that level of sinister, dark tone, I guess. But I like Ben Affleck's Matt Murdock."

Cox's Netflix series is definitely dark in tone. The grit and violence of the show is something that instantly struck a chord with viewership, and has continued in sister series including 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage'. It's something that could never really be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's nice to see an outlet for that sort of story in a separate medium.

We'll bring you more superhero-related news as and when we get it!