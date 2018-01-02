'Black Mirror' is making huge waves in the entertainment industry as of late, following the fourth season of the Netflix original series making its debut and causing big conversations about the world of technology and our advancements once more. The opening episode of the new season, 'U.S.S. Callister' is being discussed more than most, thanks to the brilliant performances of its cast and the unsettling narrative woven throughout.

For those who haven't yet seen the episode, turn back now to avoid spoilers! 'U.S.S. Callister' is written by creator Charlie Brooker alongside William Bridges, and stars the likes of Jesse Plemons and Cristin Milioti.

Taking place mostly in a virtual world a million light years away, the episode quickly revealed that the Space Fleet lead, Captain Daly (Plemons) was a ruthless and tyrannical man, there only to fulfil his real-life counterpart's wishes of being taken seriously. It was a brilliant commentary on how the online world can quickly turn into an unforgiving and volatile place.

At the episode's conclusion, the Space Fleet crew found their freedom and worked their way into the regular online community, with many viewers going on to call for their adventures to be brought into a series of their own. It's something now being echoed by those who worked on the episode behind-the-scenes.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, the episode's director Toby Haynes said: "I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and 'Metalhead', and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series. I’d love to do a TV series of 'U.S.S. Callister' — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series. I think Charlie might revisit it as a 'Black Mirror'. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director."

Whilst another 'Black Mirror' episode would work to continue the U.S.S. Callister story, with Milioti's character now helming the ship, an entire space drama series could also work out. They've got the unique selling point of being within a gaming universe to make them stand out from shows such as 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'The Orville', and we imagine the 'Black Mirror' fan base wouldn't be against following the characters to an entirely new show. We're going to keep our eyes and our minds open with this one!

'Black Mirror' seasons 1-4 are available now on Netflix.