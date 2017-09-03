For many, 'Black Mirror' is an escape from the real world, but for a majority of others, the series provides a close-to-the-bone, over-the-top insight into how things could look a couple of hundred years down the line if technology and public opinions continue to evolve and adapt in the way we've seen them do so in the past few decades.

'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker

Though the show delivers a unique story to viewers with each and every episode, there have been those who have noticed references to certain tales within another episode throughout the years. Whenever he was asked about them in the past, creator Charlie Brooker would say that it was a simple Easter Egg for those extremely dedicated to the series, rather than being a hint that all of the episodes and stories exist within the same universe.

Now however, Brooker's attitude seems to have changed.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether or not the episodes of the show all exist within the same universe, the creator explained: "My answer to that has changed, actually. It always used to be that it’s just a bit of fun. But then sometimes we’ve done some things where we did explicitly refer to other episodes. I think the rule is that when a character says something that explicitly refers to something else, it’s canonical. Also, they follow the same dream universe. That’s the other thing that I tend to say. There’s a line in 'Hated in the Nation' where someone refers to a crime that happened in 'White Bear'."

Though it's not a confirmation they're all existing within the same realm, it's certainly showing that Brooker is open to the possibility that this could become a reality at some point down the road. With the creator also previously hinting that he could bring sequels to some fan-favourite episodes to the series at some point, as well as a confirmed book series on the way with new stories for the most loyal of fans, this could be one of the most extensive and impressive television universes of the modern day. We can't wait to see where this one goes...

'Black Mirror' season 4 is expected to debut on Netflix before the end of 2017.